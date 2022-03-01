APi Group Non-GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.1B beats by $134.19M

Mar. 01, 2022 7:24 AM ETAPi Group Corporation (APG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • APi Group press release (NYSE:APG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $1.1B (+24.7% Y/Y) beats by $134.19M.
  • Net revenues increased on an organic basis by 27% in the fourth quarter, excluding Industrial Services.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $115M with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.3%, compared to prior year period adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.8%.
  • "We begin 2022 focused on delivering our three-year plan of continued healthy top-line growth in line with our average historical trend of 6 – 7%, as we focus on driving our adjusted EBITDA margin to 13%+ by 2025."
