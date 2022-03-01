CGI intends to repurchase 3.97M of its shares held by CDPQ
- CGI (NYSE:GIB) intends to enter into a private agreement with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) for the purchase for cancellation of 3.97M of its Class A subordinate voting shares held by the latter for $100.8/share.
- The transaction will be made in connection with the periodic portfolio rebalancing of CDPQ; post completion, CDPQ will continue to hold ~23.5M Class A Shares, representing ~9.8% of CGI's total outstanding shares.
- "With a solid balance sheet and excellent cash generation combined with $2.7B of cash readily available at the end of December 2021, CGI has the strength and capital resources to execute on our Build and Buy profitable growth strategy," board co-chair Julie Godin commented.
- The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to its shareholders.
- Under the normal course issuer bid, CGI is authorized to repurchase up to 18.8M Class A shares by Feb.5, 2023.