Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) shares fell early on Tuesday after it posted fourth-quarter results and issued first-quarter guidance that was weaker-than-expected, prompting Citi to cut its price target on the video software company.

Analyst Tyler Radke lowered his target to $139, down from $147, but reiterated the firm's neutral rating, noting that while guidance missed Wall Street estimates by roughly 5%, it could have been worse, with the firm expecting a decline of 9-10%.

"In addition, management noted revenue should re-accelerate in [second-half] as [go-to-market] investments ramp and as comps ease/churn normalizes," Radke wrote in a note to clients. "We expect some investors will view guidance as aggressive, given the diminishing levels of upside (vs. guidance), and the improvement in churn/enterprise demand seemingly baked in."

Zoom shares fell more than 3.6% to $127.66 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The Eric Yuan-led Zoom (ZM) said that it expects to earn between $0.86 and $0.88 a share, excluding one-time items, on revenue between $1.07 billion and $1.075 billion, while analysts had earlier forecast the company sales for the quarter to reach $1.1 billion.

The company also said it expects full-year sales to be between $4.53 billion and $4.55 billion, while Wall Street was looking for revenue of $4.75 billion.

In addition, Radke noted that Zoom's fourth quarter had the "smallest level of revenue upside seen to date" and there were some customer metrics that showed signs of pressure and declines quarter-over-quarter.

For the fourth quarter, Zoom said it earned $1.29 a share, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $1.07 billion. Those results surpassed Wall Street analysts' estimates for a profit of $1.07 a share, on $1.05 billion.

"The company is reclassifying the customer reporting segments to better delineate direct/partner sold (defined as Enterprise) vs. self-service (online) going forward," Radke added.

"While this could help increase confidence in the sustainability of ZM’s primary growth driver (given 130% net expansion rate), it also suggests that the segment with higher churn risk could be larger (now 50% of revenue vs. 33% as previously defined by the less than 10 hosts disclosure)."

In January, Morgan Stanley said Zoom's position was under-appreciated by the market and growing interest in Microsoft Teams wasn't leading to cancellations.