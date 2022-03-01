Binance takes equity stake in Malaysian trading platform, MX Global

Mar. 01, 2022 7:25 AM ETBTC-USD, BNB-USD, ETH-USDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Cryptocurrency and Binance trading app with BNB altcoin digital coin crypto currency defi p2p decentralized fintech market technology application on ipad or smart mobile tablet

Chinnapong/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has taken an equity investment in MX Global, one of four recognized market operator-digital asset exchanges that has full approval by the Securities Commission Malaysia.
  • MX Global also received another investment from Cuscapi Berhad, a digital business solutions provider in Malaysia, in he form of redeemable convertible preference shares.
  • MX Global will use the investments to "venture into a much bigger clientele pool," as it seeks to become a major player in the industry.
  • "We believe that partnering with MX Global will be a springboard to new opportunities, both in Malaysia and the region as a whole as well as across the entire crypto and blockchain ecosystem," said Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao.
  • Binance aims to work with regional and local partners in Southeast Asia to drive further collaborations, it said.
  • In early Tuesday action, Bitcoin (BTC-USD), +11%, breaching $44K, and most other cryptocurrencies are climbing, with ether (ETH-USD) also up 11%, and Binance coin (BNB-USD) up 12%.
  • Earlier this month, Binance became one of the top two largest owners of Forbes
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.