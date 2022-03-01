Binance takes equity stake in Malaysian trading platform, MX Global
Mar. 01, 2022 7:25 AM ETBTC-USD, BNB-USD, ETH-USDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has taken an equity investment in MX Global, one of four recognized market operator-digital asset exchanges that has full approval by the Securities Commission Malaysia.
- MX Global also received another investment from Cuscapi Berhad, a digital business solutions provider in Malaysia, in he form of redeemable convertible preference shares.
- MX Global will use the investments to "venture into a much bigger clientele pool," as it seeks to become a major player in the industry.
- "We believe that partnering with MX Global will be a springboard to new opportunities, both in Malaysia and the region as a whole as well as across the entire crypto and blockchain ecosystem," said Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao.
- Binance aims to work with regional and local partners in Southeast Asia to drive further collaborations, it said.
- In early Tuesday action, Bitcoin (BTC-USD), +11%, breaching $44K, and most other cryptocurrencies are climbing, with ether (ETH-USD) also up 11%, and Binance coin (BNB-USD) up 12%.
- Earlier this month, Binance became one of the top two largest owners of Forbes