Foot Locker sees another ratings cut as Goldman Sachs peels away bull rating

Goldman Sachs joined a host of Wall Street that have turned cautious on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) with a downgrade on the retailer to Neutral from Buy. The rating action was centered on news that Foot Locker will be selling fewer products from Nike.

"While Nike continues to be the majority of FL’s offering, the reduced depth will impact how effectively FL can serve consumers on selective Nike products, which will likely impact comp growth. Further, we think the risk persists that this allocation could get pulled back further over time as Nike continues to pursue its DTC strategy, which has been successful" Goldman’s Kate McShane said in a note published Monday.

The list of firms that have cut their rating on Foot Locker following the Nike development includes Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Barclays, B Riley Financial, Morgan Stanley, Evercore ISI and Seaport Global.

Shares of Foot Locker (FL) fell 1.96% premarket on Tuesday and are down 27.53% on a year-to-date basis.