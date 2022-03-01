Tenet Healthcare drops plans for Conifer spinoff
Mar. 01, 2022 7:34 AM ETTenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is trading ~1% lower in the pre-market Tuesday after announcing that the hospital operator will no longer pursue the planned spinoff of its Conifer Health Solutions subsidiary.
- Among the reasons supporting the decision were Conifer’s promising outlook and the recent improvement in its financial profile as well as that of the parent, the company said.
- At Conifer, the adj. EBITDA margin has improved by more than 1,000 basis points since 2017, and the subsidiary is expected to deliver mid-to-high single digits of revenue growth in FY2022 with strong margins and cash flow, Tenet (THC) added.
- “We believe that continuing to build on our progress with Conifer will provide greater returns for Tenet’s shareholders,” Tenet (THC) Executive Chairman, Ron Rittenmeyer, noted.
- The company also reiterated the previously issued guidance for fiscal 2022.