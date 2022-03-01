Tenet Healthcare drops plans for Conifer spinoff

Mar. 01, 2022 7:34 AM ETTenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is trading ~1% lower in the pre-market Tuesday after announcing that the hospital operator will no longer pursue the planned spinoff of its Conifer Health Solutions subsidiary.
  • Among the reasons supporting the decision were Conifer’s promising outlook and the recent improvement in its financial profile as well as that of the parent, the company said.
  • At Conifer, the adj. EBITDA margin has improved by more than 1,000 basis points since 2017, and the subsidiary is expected to deliver mid-to-high single digits of revenue growth in FY2022 with strong margins and cash flow, Tenet (THC) added.
  • “We believe that continuing to build on our progress with Conifer will provide greater returns for Tenet’s shareholders,” Tenet (THC) Executive Chairman, Ron Rittenmeyer, noted.
  • The company also reiterated the previously issued guidance for fiscal 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.