Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) says Chairman, President and CEO Jeffrey Klenda will give up his CEO role effective on March 1, with current VP Regulatory Affairs John Cash named as new CEO.

Klenda, a co-founder of the company and top executive for nearly 20 years, cites "personal reasons" for stepping back from the day-to-day CEO role, while remaining the company's Chairman and President.

Cash joined Ur-Energy in 2007, led the permitting and licensure of the Lost Creek and Shirley Basin uranium mines, and was appointed as VP Regulatory Affairs in 2011.

"The world is again falling in love with nuclear energy," Chetan Woodun wrote in a bullish analysis of Ur-Energy in September.