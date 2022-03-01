DMG Bancshares to acquire Liberty Bancorp in all-cash deal

  • DMG Bancshares and Liberty Bancorp (OTCPK:LIBC) inks a merger agreement pursuant to which former will acquire latter in an all-cash transaction with a base consideration of approximately $31.2M, or $35.19 per Liberty share for all Liberty shareholders.
  • In addition to the base consideration, cash consideration of up to approximately $2.9 million, or $3.31 per Liberty share, for all Liberty shareholders, may become payable to Liberty shareholders at or following the closing depending on the occurrence of certain events.
  • Headquartered in South San Francisco, Liberty Bank had $293 million in total assets, $216 million in total loans and $254 million in total deposits as of December 31, 2021.
  • Pursuant to the deal, DMG will have total assets approaching $500 million with four locations operating under the name, Liberty Bank, N.A.
  • The deal is expected to close in the summer of 2022.
