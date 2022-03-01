BitNile reports estimated annualized run rate of 360.99 Bitcoin in February, higher M/M
Mar. 01, 2022 7:44 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- BitNile (NYSE:NILE) trades 5% higher premarket after it reported current bitcoin mining production operating at an estimated annualized run rate of 360.99 Bitcoin, including a mining difficulty of ~28T.
- This is in comparison to estimated annualized run rate of 327.26 Bitcoin in January.
- BitNile has 2,160 active S19j Pro Antminers, with 297 more miners expected to arrive in the second week of March 2022, which when installed, are expected to generate a combined processing power of ~250 petahashes per second.
- During February, BitNile self-mined 25.9 Bitcoin; to date, BitNile has mined a total of 100.9 Bitcoin.
- "We expect to significantly ramp up our production capacity beginning in March 2022, as we expect to receive and begin installing 2.3K miners per month from our previously announced purchase agreements," Executive Chairman Milton "Todd" Ault, III, commented.