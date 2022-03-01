Shift4 makes two acquisitions for expanding international payments and cryptocurrency capabilities

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR) will acquire both Finaro, a cross-border eCommerce payments provider with a large European presence, and The Giving Block, which specializes in cryptocurrency fundraising for nonprofits.
  • Finaro will provide the global infrastructure and cutting-edge technology needed to drive company’s international ambitions to deliver a unified commerce experience.
  • The Giving Block operates the leading crypto donation marketplace connecting cryptocurrency donors with over 1,300 nonprofit organizations.
  • These two acquisitions are expected to contribute over $15B of end-to-end payment volume and $35M of adjusted EBITDA in 2023.
