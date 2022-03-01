Shift4 makes two acquisitions for expanding international payments and cryptocurrency capabilities
Mar. 01, 2022 7:46 AM ETShift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR) will acquire both Finaro, a cross-border eCommerce payments provider with a large European presence, and The Giving Block, which specializes in cryptocurrency fundraising for nonprofits.
- Finaro will provide the global infrastructure and cutting-edge technology needed to drive company’s international ambitions to deliver a unified commerce experience.
- The Giving Block operates the leading crypto donation marketplace connecting cryptocurrency donors with over 1,300 nonprofit organizations.
- These two acquisitions are expected to contribute over $15B of end-to-end payment volume and $35M of adjusted EBITDA in 2023.