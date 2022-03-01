DarioHealth to raise $40M in stock and pre-funded warrant offering
Mar. 01, 2022 7:54 AM ETDarioHealth Corp. (DRIO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) after the firm entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors to purchase an aggregate of ~5,342,013 shares of its common stock at a price of $7.49/share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- The pre-funded warrants will be immediately exercisable at a nominal exercise price of $0.001 and will expire when exercised in full.
- In addition, the investors have executed lock up agreements agreeing to a lock up period of three days.
- The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be ~$40M.
- Net proceeds from this financing will be used to accelerate commercial uptake of its leading multi-condition digital health platform in the U.S. market, for the development of new or enhanced solutions, as well as for general corporate purposes.
- Offering is expected to close on or before March 3, 2022.
- Share are up 8.9% premarket Tuesday after the firm enters into strategic pact with Sanofi U.S.