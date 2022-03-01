BMO Financial Group (NYSE:BMO) adjusted earnings grew in the bank's first quarter of fiscal 2022, helped by gains in its Personal & Commercial banking operations, including accelerating commercial loan growth, in both Canada and the U.S., as well as strength in its Capital Markets unit.

"The targeted investments we are making in talent, technology and marketing are delivering stronger revenue growth, improved efficiency and return on equity," said CEO Darryl White.

Q1 adjusted EPS of C$3.89 (US$3.07) beats the consensus estimate of C$3.26 and jumped from C$3.33 in Q4 and C$3.06 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 recovery of provision for credit losses of C$99M (US$78M) vs. recovery of C$126M in Q4 and provision for credit losses of C$156M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 Canadian Personal & Commercial Banking adjusted net income of C$1.00B rose from C$921M in Q4 and C$750M in Q1 2021.

U.S. P&C adjusted net income of C$682M vs. C$518M in Q4 and C$586M in the year-ago quarter.

BMO Wealth Management adjusted net income of C$316M vs. C$373M in Q4 and C$344M a year ago.

BMO Capital Markets adjusted net income of $712M vs. C$541M in Q4 and C$484M a year earlier.

Adjusted return on tangible common equity of 20.7% vs. 18.5% in Q4 and 18.2% in Q1 2021.

Adjusted efficiency ratio, net of CCPB, was 53.8% vs. 57.4% in Q4 2021 and 56.3% in Q1 2021.

Earlier, Bank of Montreal non-GAAP EPS of C$3.89 beats, revenue of C$7.64B beat by C$970M