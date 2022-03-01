Quanterix announces leadership changes; signs Alzheimer’s disease pact with Eli Lilly
Mar. 01, 2022 8:04 AM ETQuanterix Corporation (QTRX), LLYBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) has announced its executive leadership succession plan, with Chairman and CEO Kevin Hrusovsky becoming the Executive Chairman of the Board and President Masoud Toloue succeeding Hrusovsky as CEO, effective April 25, 2022.
- Toloue will also join Quanterix's Board of Directors.
- Hrusovsky, meanwhile, will focus on key strategic initiatives, Board evolution and important customer, partner and investor relationships, while transitioning CEO responsibilities to Toloue.
- The changes are designed to drive the firm's precision health vision.
- In other news, Quanterix has signed new agreements with Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to drive the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
- Pursuant to the deal, Quanterix will secure non-exclusive, world-wide license to Lilly's proprietary P-tau217 antibody technology for potential near-term use in research use only products and services, and future in vitro diagnostic applications.
- Additionally, the companies have signed a collaboration agreement that will establish a framework for future projects focused on the development of Simoa immunoassays. Under this arrangement, Lilly will fund $11M of development with the Quanterix Accelerator group this year.
- QTRX has also reported its Q4 results today, incurring a net loss of $20.03M.