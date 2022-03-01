Sunday, Goldman raised their one-month Brent oil price forecast to $115, and Tuesday Morgan Stanley lifted their Q2 Brent forecast to $110 from $100, citing a geopolitical risk premium (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE). Both banks highlight that war in Ukraine has yet to impact physical supplies, with both banks indicating markets are tight and inventories are falling, even with Russia producing at full capacity.

Morgan Stanley flags Iranian supply risk; however the bank already includes +1mb/d from Iran in their mid-2022 balances. With OPEC+ seemingly unable or unwilling to hit their self-imposed production targets, and US producers unable or unwilling to lift US supplies, many oil price strategists have pointed to the necessity of higher prices to reduce demand and return the market to balance (NYSE:VLO) (NYSE:PSX).

Famed oil trader Pierre Andurand recently tweeted that on an inflation adjusted basis, the 2008 oil price high of $147 would translate to a price of $222 in today's dollars. In the event Russian supplies are interrupted, by sanction or by the Kremlin, Pierre's math suggests prices could go much higher before having a meaningful impact on demand.