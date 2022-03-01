Veritiv Corporation GAAP EPS of $3.67, revenue of $1.86B
Mar. 01, 2022 8:04 AM ETVeritiv Corporation (VRTV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Veritiv Corporation press release (NYSE:VRTV): Q4 GAAP EPS of $3.67.
- Revenue of $1.86B (+13.4% Y/Y).
- Shares +2.64 PM.
- 2022 Guidance: The Company expects full year 2022 net income to be in the range of $210 to $250 million. Diluted earnings per share is estimated to be in the range of $13.50 to $16.25, based on an estimated 15.5 million fully diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $395 to $435 million. Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow are expected to be approximately $235 million and $200 million, respectively. Capital expenditures are estimated to be approximately $35 million