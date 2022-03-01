DarioHealth stock soars 12% on $30M contract with Sanofi for digital therapeutics
Mar. 01, 2022 8:09 AM ETDarioHealth Corp. (DRIO), SNYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) signed a $30M multi-year agreement with Sanofi U.S. (NASDAQ:SNY) to accelerate commercial adoption of Dario's full suite of digital therapeutics and drive the expansion of digital health solutions on the Dario platform.
- The companies will collaborate on promoting the Dario multi-condition digital therapeutics solution, increasing Dario's sales reach in the health plan market and selectively in the employer channel.
- In addition, the two companies will develop new or enhanced solutions using the Dario platform.
- Dario's single platform helps patients manage diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health, offering Sanofi managed care clients an attractive, scalable digital health solution that creates immediate access across a wide range of needs.
- "Our collaboration with Dario is another step towards accelerating Sanofi's mission of reversing the course of chronic diseases through the integration of healthcare and technology in a way that gives people the tools to improve their health," said Gustavo Pesquin, Head, U.S. General Medicines, Sanofi.
- DRIO +12.33% pre-market to $8.20