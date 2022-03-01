Popular enters into $400M accelerated share repurchase agreement
Mar. 01, 2022 8:13 AM ETPopular, Inc. (BPOP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement to buyback $400M of its common stock.
- Pursuant to the agreement, Popular will make an initial payment of $400M on Mar. 02, 2022 to receive an initial delivery of 3,483,942 shares of its common stock. As a result, it will recognize in shareholders' equity ~$320M in treasury stock and $80M as a reduction of capital surplus.
- In Jan'22, the financial institution had disclosed its plan to repurchase up to $500M of its common stock as part of its planned capital actions for 2022.
- The final settlement of the ASR Agreement is expected to occur no later than the Q322.