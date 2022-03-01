LumiraDx to raise $56.5M in convertible notes offering
Mar. 01, 2022 8:13 AM ETLumiraDx Limited (LMDX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) entered into privately negotiated subscription agreements with certain investors wherein the company agreed to sell and the investors agreed to purchase from LumiraDx $56.5M principal amount of 6.00% Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes due 2027.
- The purchase and sale of the notes are expected to occur on Mar.3.
- The year ended with ~$135M in cash and with the estimated gross proceeds from the notes offering, its pro forma cash balance as of Dec.31, 2021 would have been $191.5M.
- Net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.
- The notes will be the senior subordinated unsecured obligations of LumiraDx and will bear annual interest of 6%, payable semi-annually in arrears starting Sep.1, 2022.
- The notes will mature on Mar.1, 2027.
- The notes will be convertible at the holder's option at an initial conversion rate of 108.4346 shares, $0.0000028 par value per share, of LumiraDx per $1K principal amount of notes equivalent to an initial conversion price of ~$9.22/share.