LumiraDx to raise $56.5M in convertible notes offering

Mar. 01, 2022 8:13 AM ETLumiraDx Limited (LMDX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) entered into privately negotiated subscription agreements with certain investors wherein the company agreed to sell and the investors agreed to purchase from LumiraDx $56.5M principal amount of 6.00% Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes due 2027.
  • The purchase and sale of the notes are expected to occur on Mar.3.
  • The year ended with ~$135M in cash and with the estimated gross proceeds from the notes offering, its pro forma cash balance as of Dec.31, 2021 would have been $191.5M.
  • Net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.
  • The notes will be the senior subordinated unsecured obligations of LumiraDx and will bear annual interest of 6%, payable semi-annually in arrears starting Sep.1, 2022.
  • The notes will mature on Mar.1, 2027.
  • The notes will be convertible at the holder's option at an initial conversion rate of 108.4346 shares, $0.0000028 par value per share, of LumiraDx per $1K principal amount of notes equivalent to an initial conversion price of ~$9.22/share.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.