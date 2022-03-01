Clear Blue Technologies secures off-grid contract valued over C$2M with iSAT Africa

  • Clear Blue Technologies International (OTCQB:CBUTF) stated Tuesday that it has been selected as iSAT Africa's preferred partner for Smart, Solar Off-Grid power.
  • The memorandum of understanding signed on Feb. 25 calls for Clear Blue to provide a minimum of 300 off-grid, remote power systems for satellite and cell phone services in 4 countries in Africa, to be ordered by the end of Q1 2023.
  • This contract has an initial value of C$2M.
  • It has an estimated 5-year Life-Time Contract Value, which includes capacity upgrades and ongoing service management by Clear Blue, of C$3M.
  • The company told first 30 systems will ship in Q1 2022 and the remainder of the project is subject to iSAT successfully concluding financing for the remaining rollout.
