Western Union introduces digital money transfers with M Lhuillier's app
Mar. 01, 2022 8:14 AM ETThe Western Union Company (WU)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Western Union (NYSE:WU) on Tuesday expanded its partnership with Philippines-based non-bank financial institution M Lhuillier to offer money transfer services.
- Shares of WU are rising 1.1% in premarket trading.
- Customers in the Philippines can now receive their Western Union money transfers into their ML wallets - M Lhuillier's mobile app. In the coming months, customers will also have the capability to send money worldwide through the app, the company said.
- The ML wallet allows users to also shop, pay bills, buy eLoad and withdraw money.
- In mid-February, Western Union expanded in South Korea through its partnership with Travel Wallet.