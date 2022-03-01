Morgan Stanley kept an Overweight rating on Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) after taking in the company's Q4 earnings report.

Analyst Colin Rusch: "With VLDR making material progress augmenting management, shifting production to its contract manufacturer while automating processes as expectations for automotive ramp pushed out, we believe the company is executing well on the industrial applications that are nearer-term opportunities. We believe scaling these applications will prove helpful in optimizing manufacturing and scale prior to automotive adoption cycles enhancing its competitive position. We also expect the company's relationship with Amazon to prove critical to identifying and customizing incremental industrial opportunities throughout the logistics supply chain."

The firm dropped its price target to $12 from $25 to reflect a more modest growth trajectory, but stays bullish on VLDR due to its hardware and software leadership, manufacturing IP and the scope of the overall opportunity.

Shares of VLDR fell 6.50% in premarket action following the Q4 profit miss.