Barclays says Canopy Growth in need of major restructuring
Mar. 01, 2022 8:18 AM ETCanopy Growth Corporation (CGC)By: Jonathan Block
- While maintaining its equal weight rating, Barclays says that Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:CGC) is in need of major restructuring due to its recent quarterly results and the need to cut costs.
- The firm also cut its price target to $9 from $14 (~26% upside based on Monday's close).
- Analyst Gaurav Jain said that the company would need to almost triple its sales in order to break even.
- As a result, Jain added Canopy (CGC) needs to cut its SG&A expenses drastically to around C$150M vs the C$300M-C$500M it is today.
- "We think Canopy (CGC) needs to fix its core operating biz and quickly, else it would need to raise more equity/debt for its M&A," he wrote.
