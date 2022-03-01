Barclays says Canopy Growth in need of major restructuring

Mar. 01, 2022 8:18 AM ETCanopy Growth Corporation (CGC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments

Legal Commercial Cannabis Warehouse Top Angle on Bright Green Weed Plant Canopy

OpenRangeStock/iStock via Getty Images

  • While maintaining its equal weight rating, Barclays says that Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:CGC) is in need of major restructuring due to its recent quarterly results and the need to cut costs.
  • The firm also cut its price target to $9 from $14 (~26% upside based on Monday's close).
  • Analyst Gaurav Jain said that the company would need to almost triple its sales in order to break even.
  • As a result, Jain added Canopy (CGC) needs to cut its SG&A expenses drastically to around C$150M vs the C$300M-C$500M it is today.
  • "We think Canopy (CGC) needs to fix its core operating biz and quickly, else it would need to raise more equity/debt for its M&A," he wrote.
