Farmmi secures U.S. product order
Mar. 01, 2022 8:19 AM ETFarmmi, Inc. (FAMI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) has climbed 7.34% pre-market after securing an order for dried sliced Shiitake mushrooms for export to New York, U.S.
- Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "This is another nice win for our sales team, as we leverage our brand and supply chain to capture additional growth opportunities in key markets worldwide. The U.S. represents an important market, where consumers have been willing to incorporate fungi into their diets and lifestyles. We see more room to run in the U.S. and our other key markets, as we work to strategically increase the volume and size of the orders we are fulfilling."