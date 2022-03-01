Coty to receive an upsized shareholder distribution from Wella of $250M at a minimum
Mar. 01, 2022 8:23 AM ETCoty Inc. (COTY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Coty (NYSE:COTY) now expects to receive a shareholder distribution of $250M at a minimum from its equity stake in Wella, a significant increase from the prior expectation of ~$175M.
- The upsized shareholder distribution is due to Wella finalizing the intended use of proceeds from its recent refinancing.
- The company expects to receive this shareholder distribution in the next two months.
- Company intends to utilize this distribution plus excess cash on the balance sheet to redeem its 2023 EUR 550M unsecured bonds in full, following the time that the bond call premium drops to par on April 15th, 2022.