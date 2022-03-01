Huntington Bancshares buys Capstone Partners to add investment banking, advisory capabilities
Mar. 01, 2022 8:25 AM ETHuntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) on Tuesday agreed to acquire Capstone Partners, an investment banking and advisory firm serving middle market companies.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2022.
- Capstone operates in four streams: mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, financial advisory and special situations & restructuring.
- "The addition of investment banking and financial advisory services aligns with our Capital Markets strategic plan and better positions Huntington to serve the full range of needs of middle market clients within our footprint, as well as those we serve on an increasingly national basis," said Scott Kleinman, co-president of Huntington Commercial Banking.
- Meanwhile, HBAN stock slips 1.3% in premarket trading.
- Previously, (June 28, 2021) Huntington Bancshares introduced its Early Pay product.