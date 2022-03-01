Masonite announces $100M accelerated share repurchase program
Mar. 01, 2022 8:30 AM ETMasonite International Corporation (DOOR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Morgan Stanley & Co. to repurchase an aggregate of $100M of the Co.’s outstanding common shares.
- The ASR Agreement has ~$256M remaining available for future share repurchase activity.
- Under the terms, Masonite will receive an aggregate initial delivery of ~848K common shares in exchange for a prepayment of $100M.
- These shares will be retired by the Co. in the first quarter of 2022.
- Final settlement, including any incremental share delivery, is expected to occur during or prior Q3 2022.