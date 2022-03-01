Radius Health files sNDA for osteoporosis drug Tymlos in men
Mar. 01, 2022 8:33 AM ETRadius Health, Inc. (RDUS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) has filed a supplementary New Drug Application (sNDA) with the FDA for its osteoporosis injection Tymlos (abaloparatide) in men.
- The filing, submitted on Feb. 25, will have a 10-month review.
- The sNDA is supported by phase 3 ATOM study data showing the primary endpoint of change in lumbar spine bone mineral density at 12 months was met in men on Tymlos.
- The full ATOM study data will be presented at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology Annual Meeting in May.
- Read why Seeking alpha contributor Bret Jensen rates Radius Health (RDUS) a hold.