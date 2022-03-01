TriMas acquires Denver custom injection molder
Mar. 01, 2022 8:35 AM ETTriMas Corporation (TRS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) has acquired Denver-based custom injection molder, Intertech Plastics.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition expands TriMas' product portfolio and capabilities for applications in the medical end market.
- Intertech is an innovative solutions provider of complex, precision injection molded components. It operates two manufacturing facilities located in Denver, Colorado that specialize in custom injection molding with advanced manufacturing capabilities for products used in medical applications. The business generated ~$32M in revenue in FY21.
- This marks TriMas' sixth acquisition in the packaging market since early 2019, and its second with products, injection molding manufacturing capability and customer approvals in the medical technology end market.
- Intertech will become part of TriMas Packaging, effective immediately.
- In other news, Trimas reported its Q4 results today