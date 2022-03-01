UWM Holdings GAAP EPS of $0.11 misses by $0.07, revenue of $605.45M misses by $74.58M

Mar. 01, 2022 8:35 AM ETUWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • UWM Holdings press release (NYSE:UWMC): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.11 misses by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $605.45M (-66.5% Y/Y) misses by $74.58M.
  • Shares +5.76% PM.
  • Originations of $55.2 billion, slightly above the $54.7 billion originated in 4Q20
  • Purchase originations of $24.5 billion, a 103% increase compared to $12.1 billion in 4Q20
  • Total gain margin of 80 bps compared to 305 bps in 4Q20
  • Accelerated stock buyback, repurchasing 8,755,713 shares of Class A common stock in 4Q21 for $60.6 million, at an average price per share of $6.93

  • First Quarter 2022 Outlook: The company anticipate first quarter production to be in the $33-$42 billion range, with expected gain margin between 75 and 85 bps.

