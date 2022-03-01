Volkswagen and Cerence expand strategic partnership to power conversational AI
Mar. 01, 2022 8:37 AM ETCerence Inc. (CRNC), VLKAFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) has selected Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) to power voice and conversational AI in its next-generation infotainment system, first available in the all-new Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI.
- This enhanced system features improved speed and higher accuracy, delivering natural, intuitive interaction to VW drivers.
- “Our next-gen infotainment system is critical as we redefine innovation and user experience. We’re delighted to continue our long-term partnership and collaboration with Cerence and utilize their new Cerence Drive 2.0 platform to bring incredibly fast and accurate conversational AI interaction to our drivers.” said Dr. Axel Heinrich, Head of Electric- / Electronics Volkswagen Brand.