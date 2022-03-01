G Medical stock soars 13% on $5.2M acquisition expanding COVID-19 testing sites

Mar. 01, 2022 8:44 AM ETG Medical Innovations Holdings (GMVD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Doctor taking swab test sample of elderly patient, PCR.

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • G Medical Innovations' (NASDAQ:GMVD) unit G Medical Tests and Services expanded its COVID-19 testing services to more than 150 additional locations in California by acquiring a business conducting the testing activities for $5.2M in cash, to be paid in milestones.
  • The company said the new sites will enable processing of more than 200K COVID-19 PCR and rapid antigen/flu tests, with anticipated revenues of $20M over the next several months.
  • The company also noted that it has repaid $2.5M in cash on a $5M convertible loan issued by Lind Partners.
  • GMVD +12.73% premarket to $3.10
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.