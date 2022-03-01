G Medical stock soars 13% on $5.2M acquisition expanding COVID-19 testing sites
Mar. 01, 2022 8:44 AM ETG Medical Innovations Holdings (GMVD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- G Medical Innovations' (NASDAQ:GMVD) unit G Medical Tests and Services expanded its COVID-19 testing services to more than 150 additional locations in California by acquiring a business conducting the testing activities for $5.2M in cash, to be paid in milestones.
- The company said the new sites will enable processing of more than 200K COVID-19 PCR and rapid antigen/flu tests, with anticipated revenues of $20M over the next several months.
- The company also noted that it has repaid $2.5M in cash on a $5M convertible loan issued by Lind Partners.
- GMVD +12.73% premarket to $3.10