Patriot Glass Solutions, a division of C-Bond Systems, receives $77K purchase order

Mar. 01, 2022 8:46 AM ETC-Bond Systems, Inc. (CBNT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • C-Bond Systems (OTCPK:CBNT) has announced that its Patriot Glass Solutions division has received a purchase order from a Texas high school for ~$77K to install its proprietary C-Bond Secure protective film and related products.
  • C-Bond Secure was developed in partnership with one of the industry’s largest film suppliers to increase glass strength and glass flexibility.
  • “We have installed C-Bond Secure and our patented C-Bond BRS at ~100 schools and our customers like our solutions because they are easily installed, cost-efficient, and most importantly, effective.” said Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass Solutions.
