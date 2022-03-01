France's Galtiscopio Gatti to enter into 'Color World' metaverse platform
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) announces that Galtiscopio Gatti, a luxury women's watch brand from France, has officially entered the Color World metaverse platform.
- Company will assist the brand in its online brand marketing and help the company seize the new market opportunities presented by the metaverse.
- Lucas Capetian, CEO, said: "French brand Galtiscopio Gatti has already established itself as a luxury brand with a respectable level of influence and fans' base; this is also good publicity for Color World. At the same time, we will begin exploring ways of carrying out in-depth cooperation in regard to digital marketing, including digital products, etc. Ultimately, online sales and offline sales will combine into one, allowing us then to set our sights on the international market; these are all fantastic prospects. As more and more businesses land on our Color World and grow in popularity, our users count will increase perpetually, bringing in more and more consumers to these businesses in the metaverse".