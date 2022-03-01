Domino's names new CEO and CFO
Mar. 01, 2022 8:48 AM ETDomino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)SIXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) announced that CEO Ritch Allison will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer through April 30, 2022 and will remain on the Domino's Board of Directors until the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 26, 2022.
- The company has appointed Domino's U.S. COO and President Russell Weiner to succeed Mr. Allison as the company's next CEO, effective May 1, 2022.
- Mr. Allison will continue to provide his guidance and expertise to the company in an advisory capacity until he retires from Domino's on July 15, 2022.
- David A. Brandon will transition from Chairman of the Board to the newly established position of Executive Chairman, effective May 1, 2022.
- In addition, the company appointed Sandeep Reddy as Domino's next Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2022.
- Sandeep has previously served as s CFO of Six Flags (NYSE:SIX).
- DP shares down 3% premarket after its Q4 earnings missed the consensus mark.