J.M. Smucker slips after inflation, supply chain headwinds hold back profit

Mar. 01, 2022 8:49 AM ETThe J. M. Smucker Company (SJM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

price of btc is going to breakout

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) reported sales excluding divestitures and foreign currency exchange increased 4% in FQ3. Inflation and supply chain headwinds were noted as holding back the full earnings potential.

U.S. Retail Coffee segment sales rose 6% to $661.8M for SJM during the quarter vs. $643.3M consensus.

U.S. Retail Pet Foods segment sales fell 9% to $696.6M vs. $711.3m consensus.

U.S. Retail Consumer Foods segment sales dropped 3% to $433.1M vs. $434.5M.

Adjusted operating income fell to $377.9M from $403.9M a year ago. Adjusted gross margin came in at 34.6% of sales to match the consensus estimate.

Looking ahead, the food company said it continues to drive long-term growth by focusing on the key growth platforms of pet, coffee, and snacking, including the completion of two divestitures this quarter. Adjusted EPS of $8.35 to $8.65 is anticipated vs. the prior forecast for $8.35 to $8.75 and the consensus mark of $8.56.

Shares of J.M. Smucker (SJM) fell 1.89% in premarket trading to $132.20 following the Q4 earnings report.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.