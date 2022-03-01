Check Cap stock slumps on $10M equity offering

Mar. 01, 2022 8:50 AM ETCheck-Cap Ltd. (CHEK), CHEKZBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) has slumped ~34% pre-market after the medical diagnostics firm announced a $10M equity offering.
  • The offering comprises 20M of the company's ordinary shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 15M of the its ordinary shares.
  • Each ordinary share is being offered together with one warrant to purchase 0.75 ordinary share at a combined offering price of $0.50/ordinary share and accompanying warrant.
  • The warrants are exercisable immediately at $0.65/ordinary share and have a term of five years following the date of issuance.
  • The offering is expected to close on March 3, 2022.
  • Gross proceeds is estimated to be $10M. Net proceeds will be used to advance the ongoing clinical development of its C-Scan cancer screening test, including the company's U.S. pivotal study, and for general corporate purposes.
  • Additionally, Check Cap announced that certain warrants to purchase 18,525,927 of its ordinary shares, that were issued to the investors in July 2021, will be amended to have a reduced exercise price of $0.65/share and the term of exercise will be extended to Jan. 2, 2025.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.