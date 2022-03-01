Check Cap stock slumps on $10M equity offering
Mar. 01, 2022 8:50 AM ETCheck-Cap Ltd. (CHEK), CHEKZBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) has slumped ~34% pre-market after the medical diagnostics firm announced a $10M equity offering.
- The offering comprises 20M of the company's ordinary shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 15M of the its ordinary shares.
- Each ordinary share is being offered together with one warrant to purchase 0.75 ordinary share at a combined offering price of $0.50/ordinary share and accompanying warrant.
- The warrants are exercisable immediately at $0.65/ordinary share and have a term of five years following the date of issuance.
- The offering is expected to close on March 3, 2022.
- Gross proceeds is estimated to be $10M. Net proceeds will be used to advance the ongoing clinical development of its C-Scan cancer screening test, including the company's U.S. pivotal study, and for general corporate purposes.
- Additionally, Check Cap announced that certain warrants to purchase 18,525,927 of its ordinary shares, that were issued to the investors in July 2021, will be amended to have a reduced exercise price of $0.65/share and the term of exercise will be extended to Jan. 2, 2025.