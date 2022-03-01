Workhorse Group and GreenPower Motor partner to supply commercial EVs in North America
Mar. 01, 2022 8:53 AM ETGreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP), WKHSBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and GreenPower Motor Company (NASDAQ:GP) have signed a multi-year supply deal for the delivery of all-electric medium-duty Class 4 step vans into the North American market.
- The contract will see GreenPower delivering its 1,500 EV Star cab and chassis to Workhorse that will be used in the production of Workhorse’s new Class 4 W750 step van line during the 21-month schedule.
- Chassis delivery will begin in July 2022 with vans expected to enter production in Q3 2022.
- Through this deal, Workhorse will have exclusive rights in the U.S. and Canada to sell Class 4 step vans based on the GreenPower-supplied base vehicle.
- WKHS stock is up 9% in premarket trading; GP is up 6%.
- The news come right ahead the Workhorse's earnings report due in early session on Tuesday.