Gilead receives Complete Response Letter for lenacapavir due to vial issue

Mar. 01, 2022

  • The U.S. FDA has issued Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) a complete response letter for its New Drug Application for its long-acting HIV medication lenacapavir over the container vial for use with the drug.
  • The issue, as previously brought up by the agency, relates to borosilicate glass and its compatibility with lenacapavir solution, which resulted in a clinical hold for the drug.
  • Gilead (GILD) said it will come up with a comprehensive plan and supporting data to use a different vial type.
  • Lenacapavir is an investigational long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor in development for the treatment and prevention of HIV-1 infection.
