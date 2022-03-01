Gilead receives Complete Response Letter for lenacapavir due to vial issue
Mar. 01, 2022 8:56 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The U.S. FDA has issued Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) a complete response letter for its New Drug Application for its long-acting HIV medication lenacapavir over the container vial for use with the drug.
- The issue, as previously brought up by the agency, relates to borosilicate glass and its compatibility with lenacapavir solution, which resulted in a clinical hold for the drug.
- Gilead (GILD) said it will come up with a comprehensive plan and supporting data to use a different vial type.
- Lenacapavir is an investigational long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor in development for the treatment and prevention of HIV-1 infection.
