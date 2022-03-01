CTI BioPharma surges on FDA approval for myelofibrosis therapy

  • Seattle, Washington-based biotech, CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) has added ~52% in the pre-market Tuesday after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its oral kinase inhibitor, pacritinib for adults with myelofibrosis and thrombocytopenia.
  • Pacritinib, which will be called Vonjo, is indicated at 200 mg twice daily dosing for adults with primary or secondary myelofibrosis whose platelet count has dropped below 50 × 109/L, the company said.
  • As part of a debt and royalty transaction, the approval has also triggered a $60M royalty payment from DRI Healthcare Trust. The proceeds are earmarked for the launch of Vonjo, which CTI (CTIC) Chief Executive Adam R. Craig said would happen within 10 days.
  • The FDA decision was backed by data from the pivotal Phase 3 PERSIST-2 study, in which pacritinib was compared against the best available therapy.
  • Following the priority review, the agency has cleared the pacritinib New Drug Application under its accelerated approval, which requires the company to show the clinical benefit of the therapy in a confirmatory trial.
  • In relation to this criteria, CTI (CTIC) has plans to complete its PACIFICA trial with results anticipated in mid-2025.
  • In December, Lake Street highlighted a buying opportunity in the stock after the FDA extended the review period for pacritinib.
