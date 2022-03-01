Wikisoft acquires Etheralabs

Mar. 01, 2022 9:01 AM ETWikiSoft Corp. (WSFT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Wikisoft (OTCPK:WSFT) has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 51% of Etheralabs, that invests in, builds, and deploys disruptive technologies across the Blockchain space.
  • Wikisoft is using equity to fund the acquisition, thus providing the Co. the optimum financial flexibility in the future.
  • With the majority stake, Wikisoft intends to ensure that Etheralabs future product and technology roadmap supports Wikisoft´s platform strategy including the upcoming Wikifunding site aiming to accelerate matching investors to startups.
  • The Co. expects the proposed transaction to be accretive to earnings realized over the two years following the acquisition.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.