Wikisoft acquires Etheralabs
Mar. 01, 2022 9:01 AM ETWikiSoft Corp. (WSFT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Wikisoft (OTCPK:WSFT) has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 51% of Etheralabs, that invests in, builds, and deploys disruptive technologies across the Blockchain space.
- Wikisoft is using equity to fund the acquisition, thus providing the Co. the optimum financial flexibility in the future.
- With the majority stake, Wikisoft intends to ensure that Etheralabs future product and technology roadmap supports Wikisoft´s platform strategy including the upcoming Wikifunding site aiming to accelerate matching investors to startups.
- The Co. expects the proposed transaction to be accretive to earnings realized over the two years following the acquisition.