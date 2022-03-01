Converge Technology Solutions subsidiary acquires 1CRM Systems
Mar. 01, 2022 9:02 AM ETCTSDFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Converge Technology Solutions (OTCQX:CTSDF) said its subsidiary Portage CyberTech acquired 1CRM Systems.
- The purchase price consisted of $3M in cash paid at closing, up to $2M in earn-out payments for 2 years following closing of the acquisition based on achievement of certain targets.
- 1CRM’s SaaS-based software suite operates in the cloud and on premise, with the ability to handle daily task management, marketing automation, sales and opportunities, order management, client service and project management in a single system.
- This acquisition delivers a key set of business management tools for clients.