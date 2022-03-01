Russian official Medvedev warns economic wars 'often turn into real ones'
Mar. 01, 2022 9:05 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's top security official, responded on Tuesday to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire's promise for an economic and financial war that would collapse the Russian economy.
- "Watch your tongue, gentlemen!," said Medvedev via Twitter. "And don't forget that in human history, economic wars quite often turned into real ones."
- On Monday, the U.S. prohibited anyone in the U.S. from conducting transactions with Russia's central bank. That came after a number of other sanctions including booting certain Russian banks from the SWIFT global payment system.
