Russian official Medvedev warns economic wars 'often turn into real ones'

Mar. 01, 2022

Prime Minister Medvedev of Russia Visits China

Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images News

  • Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's top security official, responded on Tuesday to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire's promise for an economic and financial war that would collapse the Russian economy.
  • "Watch your tongue, gentlemen!," said Medvedev via Twitter. "And don't forget that in human history, economic wars quite often turned into real ones."
  • On Monday, the U.S. prohibited anyone in the U.S. from conducting transactions with Russia's central bank. That came after a number of other sanctions including booting certain Russian banks from the SWIFT global payment system.
