AbbVie acquires Syndesi, expanding neuroscience portfolio, in up to $1B deal
Mar. 01, 2022 9:11 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor6 Comments
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has acquired of Syndesi Therapeutics, giving the former access to a portfolio of novel modulators of the synaptic vesicle protein 2A (SV2A), including lead molecule SDI-118.
- The modulators are under investigation for cognitive impairment and other symptoms associated with neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease and depression.
- SDI-118 is under investigation for cognitive impairment.
- Terms of the agreement call for AbbVie (ABBV) to pay Belgium-based Syndesi shareholders $130M upfront with the potential of an additional $870M in milestone payments.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Mark Roussin argues that AbbVie (ABBV) is a buy.