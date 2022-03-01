AbbVie acquires Syndesi, expanding neuroscience portfolio, in up to $1B deal

Mar. 01, 2022

  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has acquired of Syndesi Therapeutics, giving the former access to a portfolio of novel modulators of the synaptic vesicle protein 2A (SV2A), including lead molecule SDI-118.
  • The modulators are under investigation for cognitive impairment and other symptoms associated with neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease and depression.
  • SDI-118 is under investigation for cognitive impairment.
  • Terms of the agreement call for AbbVie (ABBV) to pay Belgium-based Syndesi shareholders $130M upfront with the potential of an additional $870M in milestone payments.
