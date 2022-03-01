Stevanato announces deal with BARDA for expansion of vial production in Indiana
Mar. 01, 2022 9:11 AM ETSTVNBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Stevanato (NYSE:STVN) said its unit OMPI of America signed an agreement to support the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), pursuant to which BARDA will provide up to ~$95M to STVN.
- STVN will expand its planned manufacturing capacity in Fishers, Indiana, for both standard and EZ-Fill vials.
- BARDA’s financing aims to strengthen domestic capabilities in the U.S. for national defense readiness and preparedness programs for public health emergencies.
- STVN will also provide priority access to designated BARDA vaccine and drug development partners, when necessary.
- “We believe this investment will rapidly accelerate and scale Stevanato's capacity in Indiana and expand our growth in this key strategic market,” said STVN CEO Franco Moro.
- BARDA is part of the Office of the Asst. Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services through its partnership with the Dept. of Defense’s Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense and Army Contracting Command.