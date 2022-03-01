TFF Pharmaceuticals, Catalent ink contract for inhalation dry powder manufacturing
Mar. 01, 2022 9:13 AM ETTFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFFP), CTLTBy: Ravikash
- TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) and Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) are collaborating on the testing and manufacture of dry powder formulations for a range of biotherapeutics through the application of TFF’ patented Thin Film Freezing technology.
- Under the agreement, Catalent will provide its scale-up expertise and manufacturing capabilities to TFF as its preferred development and manufacturing partner, and Catalent will be able to offer its customers access to the TFF technology, which has the potential to increase the adoption of the pulmonary route for the systemic delivery of biotherapeutics.
- The companies said the Thin Film Freezing may potentially be used to generate dry powder formulations for inhalation, and it complements Catalent’s existing capabilities in spray drying for the development of inhalable drugs.