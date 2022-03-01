Canoo drops 8% on Q4 earnings miss
Mar. 01, 2022 9:15 AM ETCanoo Inc. (GOEV)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shows Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $(120.3)M and $(332.6)M.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $224.7M as of December 31, 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $(120.3)M
- GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss of $138.1M for the quarter.
- GAAP EPS of -$0.60 misses consensus by $0.09.
Q1 2022 Outlook: Operating Expenses of $95M-115M; Capital Expenditures of: $60M-80M.
Governor Stitt awarded $15M from the Quick Action Closing Fund to support Oklahoma job creation and economic development.
Finalized and announced our Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Bentonville, Arkansas
Previously (Feb. 28): Canoo GAAP EPS of -$0.60 misses by $0.09