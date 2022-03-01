Pembina, KKR merge Canadian gas assets in $11.4B joint venture

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) and KKR say they will combine their western Canadian natural gas processing assets into a single, new joint venture entity, which will be owned 60% by Pembina and 40% by KKR's global infrastructure funds.

Pembina will serve as the JV's operator and manager, which will include Pembina's field-based natural gas processing assets, the Veresen Midstream business and the newly acquired Energy Transfer Canada business.

Pembina and KKR say the ascribed value of all the transactions total ~C$11.4B (US$9B), excluding the value of any assets under construction.

The companies say the JV will bring together three complementary platforms to serve customers throughout the Montney and Duvernay trends from north central Alberta to northeast British Columbia, enabling cost reductions and an enhanced customer service offering.

Pembina shares hit an intraday YTD high $34.73 yesterday; Seeking Alpha contributor Double Dividend Stocks likes Pembina's ~6% dividend yield.

