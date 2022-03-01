Horizon Therapeutics rises in premarket after earnings beat, 2022 guidance
Mar. 01, 2022 9:26 AM ETHorizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) are trading 4% higher in the premarket session after its Q4 2021 results beat on the top and bottom lines and it issued 2022 guidance.
- Net income in the quarter dropped ~9% to $173.2M compared to the prior-year period. Diluted EPS fell to $0.73 from $0.82.
- Revenue of ~$1B was a ~36% year-over-year increase.
- The revenue increase was buoyed by a 72% year-over-year increase in its top-selling drug, the thyroid eye disease treatment Tepezza (teprotumumab) to $589.6M.
- Operating expenses in the quarter of ~$539.9M was a 57% increase from Q4 2020.
- Horizon (HZNP) ended 2021 with $1.58B in cash.
- Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Out of Ignorance considers Horizon (HZNP) a hold.