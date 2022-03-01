Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) reports fourth-quarter earnings after the close of trading today and investors are looking for continued strength in software sales and any update to the company's 2023 financial targets.

A consensus of Wall Street analysts expects Salesforce to post a profit of $0.75 a share for the quarter.

Salesforce shares were up 1.5% in premarket trading on Tuesday to $213.75, but have fallen 21.5% over the past six months.

Monness Crespi Hardt analyst Brian White, who has a buy rating and a $328-a-share price target on the Marc Benioff-founded company, believes that with Salesforce (CRM) building out platforms with new features, plus the addition of Slack and the ongoing economic recovery, the company could generate healthy profits for the foreseeable future.

White also said Salesforce's subscription and support sales should be up 23% year-over-year to $6.73 billion, while professional services and other revenue should rise 49% year-over-year to $507.1 million.

For Salesforce's (CRM) 2023 fiscal year, White said he expects the company to forecast revenue of $7.28 billion in the first quarter, up 22% from a year ago. Salesforce (CRM) has already guided to revenue for the fiscal year between $31.7 billion and $31.8 billion, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 20%.

Earlier this month, Salesforce (CRM) was listed as one of the stocks retail investors have purchased the most since January 2019, coming in at 21 out of 30.