Hyundai U.S. retail sales up 19% in February
Mar. 01, 2022 9:27 AM ETHyundai Motor Company (HYMTF)HYMOF, HYMPF, HYMPY, HZNDFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hyundai Motor America (OTCPK:HYMTF) reported total February sales growth of 8% Y/Y to 52,424 units.
- Retail sales increased 19% Y/Y and eco-friendly vehicle retail sales grew 278%, while SUV retail sales were up 32%, representing 77% of retail volume.
- Tucson +37%, Palisade +17% and Venue +16% established new February total sales records.
- The automaker did not have any fleet sales for the second month in a row.
- "Our recent marketing efforts with Tucson and IONIQ 5 have worked well to generate awareness in competitive segments," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Shoppers are recognizing our award-winning SUV line-up and we intend to keep the momentum and market share gains going."